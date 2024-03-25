Man shot, killed over argument in Hudson: PCSO

A man was shot and killed over an argument in Hudson late Sunday night, according to authorities.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. near Meadow Drive and SR 52 in Hudson.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. PCSO says this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.