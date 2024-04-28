VIDEO: More than 4,000 gallons of water dumped on large brush fire near Alafia River State Park

It took thousands of gallons of water to stop the spread of a large, fast-moving brush fire near the Alafia River State Park on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says their Aviation Unit helped the Department of Forestry extinguish the flames.

According to HCSO, their skilled pilot and tactical flight deputy dumped 4,200 gallons of water on the fire.

"I'm proud of the swift response of our Aviation Unit to stop the spread of this blaze," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "They train for any scenario to make sure our residents are safe no matter the emergency."

