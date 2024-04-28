Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: More than 4,000 gallons of water dumped on large brush fire near Alafia River State Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 28, 2024 12:35pm EDT
Hillsborough County
Massive brush fire near Alafia River State Park

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Forestry worked to prevent the spread of a fast-moving fire on Saturday evening.

LITHIA, Fla. - It took thousands of gallons of water to stop the spread of a large, fast-moving brush fire near the Alafia River State Park on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says their Aviation Unit helped the Department of Forestry extinguish the flames.

According to HCSO, their skilled pilot and tactical flight deputy dumped 4,200 gallons of water on the fire.

"I'm proud of the swift response of our Aviation Unit to stop the spread of this blaze," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "They train for any scenario to make sure our residents are safe no matter the emergency."

