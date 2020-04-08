Human remains discovered in Crystal River woods

article

An investigation is underway after the discovery of human skeletal remains in Citrus County.

Deputies said they were notified of the discovery on Saturday. The remains are located in a wooded area near West Dunnellon Road between U.S. Highway 19 and North Citrus Avenue.

There is heavy law enforcement in the area Wednesday as detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121.

