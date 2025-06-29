Humane Society of Sarasota County surpasses goal during mega adoption event

The Brief The Humane Society of Sarasota County had 105 adoptions within two days of the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption event. Two lives are saved with each adoption. The Humane Society of Sarasota County will now fill empty space with at-risk dogs and cats from surrounding counties.



When you walk through the doors of the Humane Society of Sarasota County you’ll meet cats, dogs, kittens and puppies all longing to go home.

"Shelters across the country, especially Florida, are at capacity. The goal is to make Florida a no-kill state. To make the entire country no-kill. To do that we need more people to adopt," said Heather Howard, with the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

During the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption event, the Humane Society set a goal of finding 100 animals their new family.

Adult cats like Gumby found their home on Sunday morning.

"In two days we did 105 adoptions, so we absolutely blew that goal away. We set ourselves a new goal of 130 adoptions," said Howard.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County said with each adoption, two lives are saved.

"When people adopt, from here we are able to go and get at-risk animals from the surrounding counties," said Howard.

READ: Freedom Four Miler: Tampa run honors fallen heroes and supports Gold Star Families

The Humane Society of Sarasota County will help rescue animals from other counties including DeSoto, Highlands and Hardee.

What they're saying:

"We are just so excited. It’s been such an amazing weekend. So many people who have come through have been wonderful, adopting. Just coming through to check it out and support. We are just so grateful," said Howard.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

While the Mega Adoption event has wrapped up, there will be more furry friends waiting for the right person to come through and make the connection.

"We are always trying to find homes for our animals. If you are in the market you can always come and adopt. You can always support us with monetary donations or food donations, towels, things like that to support our animals. We are always looking for volunteers too," said Howard.

Click here to learn more or see animals up for adoption.