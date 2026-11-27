The Brief The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees on Black Friday, Nov. 27. The shelter says many animals have been waiting more than two months for a home. CEO Sherry Silk says large dogs are a particular concern. A separate fee waiver for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds runs through Monday, Nov. 30, at both campuses. Standard adoption requirements apply to both offers.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees for all available animals at its Tampa and Clearwater campuses on Black Friday.

Tampa Bay Black Friday adoptions

The backstory:

The Tampa shelter at 3607 N. Armenia Ave. opens at 10 a.m. Friday. The Pinellas campus located at 3040 FL-590 in Clearwater opens at the same time. The Black Friday fee waiver covers all animals available for adoption that day, including dogs, cats and smaller pets.

All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Pets that are heartworm-positive receive treatment at the shelter at no cost to new owners.

Silk told FOX 13 earlier this week that the shelter was near capacity, especially for larger dogs. The Humane Society says bigger dogs often wait longer to be adopted. Its month-long offer waives adoption fees for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds at both the Tampa and Clearwater campuses through Nov. 30.

Humane Society Tampa adoption

By the numbers:

The Humane Society says 10,631 pets were adopted through its Tampa campus in 2025 alone. That campus also took in 4,129 pets from people who could no longer care for them, according to the organization’s annual impact report. The figures cover the Tampa campus. The merger with the Humane Society of Pinellas was finalized in January 2026.

How to adopt or foster

What you can do:

Prospective adopters can browse available animals on the Humane Society’s website or visit either campus. The shelter also needs volunteers and foster families, including people who can temporarily take in large dogs that have been at the shelter for an extended period.