Riverview shooting: Man dies after being shot in upper body, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body on Wednesday in Riverview.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office response
What we know:
Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 2:39 p.m. Wednesday at 11591 Pradera Reserve Blvd. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, the sheriff's office said.
HCSO said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Detectives are actively investigating the scene.
Riverview shooting investigation details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the victim's identity or age. Investigators also have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.
Contacting Hillsborough County investigators
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (813) 247-8200. The sheriff's office noted this remains an active investigation, and any updates will come from its Public Affairs Office.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which released preliminary details regarding the shooting investigation.