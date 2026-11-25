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The Brief A Riverview homicide investigation is underway after deputies found a man shot in the upper body in Riverview. Emergency crews took the victim to a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died from his injuries. Detectives remain at the scene, and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body on Wednesday in Riverview.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office response

What we know:

Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 2:39 p.m. Wednesday at 11591 Pradera Reserve Blvd. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Detectives are actively investigating the scene.

Riverview shooting investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity or age. Investigators also have not confirmed what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.

Contacting Hillsborough County investigators

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (813) 247-8200. The sheriff's office noted this remains an active investigation, and any updates will come from its Public Affairs Office.