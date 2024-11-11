Hundreds gather for Bay Pines VA's annual Veterans Day commemoration

Hundreds of veterans and their loved ones gathered at Bay Pines VA in Pinellas County for its annual Veterans Day commemoration on Monday. The commemoration was held in the Veterans Courtyard.

"All those wars, all the veterans, just everyone that has sacrificed," U.S. Army veteran Raymond Boor said. "It's just a very special day."

The annual event typically draws around 600 people. During the ceremony, Bay Pines VA leadership honored Gold Star families and the Hollins High School JROTC presented the colors. There were several musical performances, including "God Bless America" by the Keswick Christian School choir.

READ: Bay Pines VA program tailored toward health needs of women veterans

Veterans took the stage to speak, including recently re-elected District 13 congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

"I grew up in a situation that wasn’t necessarily the best, and the military truly became my family," she said during Monday’s ceremony.

"I was the only female in my family to join," U.S. Army veteran Linda Watson said. "Women do serve, and we serve with pride and honor."

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System serves over 115,000 veterans annually. After Monday’s ceremony, staff helped connect veterans with various services and support groups. They also gave out information about the flu vaccine.

Additionally, VA staff wants to make sure veterans know about the changes coming to its online health record system. Starting January 2025, veterans must have an ID.me or Login.gov account to access MyHealtheVet to access federal programs like Social Security, VA staff told FOX 13.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: