Hurricane Ernesto running into wind shear as it nears Bermuda

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 16, 2024 3:16pm EDT
Wind shear, dry air slow Hurricane Ernesto

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said wind shear and dry air are slowing Hurricane Ernesto down just a bit as it sets its sights on Bermuda. It does remain a Category 2 storm.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ernesto strengthened early Friday and remains a Category 2 hurricane, but that strengthening has stopped as the storm battles dry air and moderate wind shear.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says Ernesto will move close to Bermuda this weekend, with landfall still possible as a hurricane warning remains in effect for the island.

"Rain totals in Bermuda between six inches and a foot from this system will be possible," Rhodes said. "Impacts from Ernesto will likely continue for the island through Saturday night."

Despite remaining well off the east coast of the U.S., dangerous rip currents and rough surf are anticipated.

After Ernesto passes through Bermuda, models show the storm heading for Newfoundland, Canada, with impacts expected by the early part of next week.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any other disturbances in the Atlantic.

