Hurricane Helene debris may pose life-threatening hazard during Hurricane Milton

Pasco County officials warn about the dangers of outstanding debris ahead of Hurricane Milton.

At a Sunday afternoon press conference, emergency management announced it's all hands on deck again.

Starting Monday, the county EOC will switch from 12-hour operations to around-the-clock with 60 to 100 staff working at one time.

"It's not a game. We've gone through this numerous times and the complacency is not now," said Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andy Fossa.

Debris left over from Hurricane Helene may pose a threat during Hurricane Milton.

With evacuation orders already in place for Zones A & B, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Fossa urged residents to take warnings seriously.

"The mandatory also includes mobile homes, low-lying areas, and flood-prone areas," he said, "We encourage you to stay with friends and family. We don't need you going hundreds of miles, we want you going tens of miles."

Another life-threatening hazard is added to the mix for Milton from Hurricane Helene, leftover debris.

County Administrator Mike Carballa said thousands of cubic yards of debris were estimated from Helene.

Thousands of cubic yards of Hurricane Helene debris are piled up and may pose a life-threatening danger during Hurricane Milton.

"We're only able under normal conditions to pick that up probably in the span of normally two to three months," Carballa stated. "The county has stepped up efforts to clean up debris."

The county collected debris that was originally brought to the Magnolia Golf Course. But because the site is located near homes, crews spent the weekend relocating piles to a more remote location.

He said, "If you have the ability to transport your storm debris, our West Pasco Resource Recovery Center in Spring Hill is going to be open 24/7 until conditions deteriorate."

Carballa encourages residents who can't transport storm debris to that site to secure it.

He said, "Bundle it, cover it, remove projectiles or even be able to move portions into a garage or shed, we would appreciate it."

