Hurricane Helene devastation on Holmes Beach leads to vacation rental moratorium for 45 days

City commissioners in Holmes Beach voted Wednesday to put a vacation rental moratorium in place for 45 days after Hurricane Helene left behind a path of destruction in the area.

Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer told FOX 13 that the city's commissioners voted on the issue.

The vacation rental moratorium will keep properties on Holmes Beach from renting to vacationers while it's in place. The police chief said it's in an effort to keep everyone safe while the area continues to recover from the devastating hurricane.

FOX 13 crews toured the area, which is on Anna Maria Island, where two-lane roads were under three feet of sand, resorts were destroyed, pools filled to the brim with sand and beachside cottages torn apart.

While the small town rebuilds from the storm, Tokajer said access has been shut down for visitors. Only residents and business owners have access, and the chief has instituted a curfew for residents. No one can enter the island after 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the beach town is still working on clearing debris from properties and the beach. Officials said they know that they are a big destination for vacation, but it's not the image Holmes Beach wants to portray to visitors.

The chief said the city needs to recover and make sure everyone stays safe during this time.

