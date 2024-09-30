Hurricane Helene: The 'heartbreaking' damage left behind on Anna Maria Island

Anna Maria Island was among the areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene. The small island was underwater, with 100% of single family homes seeing 3-4 feet of floodwaters.

The island is closed to visitors for now, but Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer toured the island with FOX 13. There, two-lane roads were under three feet of sand, resorts were destroyed, pools filled to the brim with sand and beacheside cottages were torn apart.

"Where we are right now… this is a road. This did not have sand on it. This was a two-way road," said Tokajer.

READ: Homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene advised to file insurance claims ASAP

The chief said he has been talking to residents and is heartbroken for his community.

"I'm hearing that they're going to rebuild," Tokajer said. "I'm hearing that they've lost everything that they owned, and that's heartbreaking, because these are people I care about. So that is truly heartbreaking to hear, to know what they're going through."

While the small town rebuilds, he has shut down access to any visitors. Only residents and business owners have access, and he's even instituted a curfew for residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No one can enter the island after 7 p.m., which has caused some traffic issues in the area.

MORE: How you can help Hurricane Helene's devastated communities

But, the chief said he is protecting homes from looters.

"We have no intention of having tourists back anytime soon. There's just no way ... We don't want you to come out and think you're going to the beach. The beach is not pretty right now," he said. "You don't need to come out here and look around you. This is not a place to do a scavenger hunt and start picking through people's memories. If we catch you, we're going to arrest you, and I will be sure to do a perp walk."

The chief said it was an emotional few days, but he is ready to do whatever he can to help and protect his community.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation to what I call my family of Holmes Beach. I've been in this area doing police work for 45 years, and I have never seen anything like this in a storm. Mother Nature could not be stopped, and it was powerful."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: