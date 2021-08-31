Hurricane Ida dogs arrive in Bay Area, ready for adoption

article

A group of four-legged Hurricane Ida evacuees from Mississippi has arrived in Tampa Bay, and they’re looking for a fur-ever home.

Pasco County Animal Services took in about 50 shelter dogs from Gulfport right before Ida hit. It's part of their partnership with other shelters to relieve them from the stress of handling multiple dogs while facing a Category 4 storm.

"That helps you empty your shelter," explained Mike Shumate, Pasco County’s director of animal services. "So none of the dogs are injured in the storm or you don't have to make last minute preparations because, you know, we're really focused heavily on saving people and pets. But it gets difficult with pets when everything goes bad."

Around 10 of the dogs will stay in Pasco County while the rest will be whisked away to other local rescue groups.

Photo courtesy Pasco County Animal Services

If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, most of the dogs are ready to be adopted.

LINK: For more information, visit www.pascocountyfl.net/408/Animal-Services