Hurricane Idalia: Monitoring power outages across Tampa Bay area

In addition to storm surge, Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for widespread power outages as Hurricane Idalia approaches and utility crews are ready to respond.

Tropicana Field over in St. Petersburg is Duke Energy's command center where they have about 250 bucket trucks and about 250 pickup trucks and then approximately a dozen of massive tanks.

More than 1,200 electricians, engineers, tree trimmers and mechanics from all over the country are at Tampa Bay area hotels while they wait for the brunt of Idalia to pass through the area.

Once it's safe to drive, Duke Energy will begin dispatching workers. They have a grid of all their customers, so once they start seeing outages, they will know exactly where they are seeing the most to send in workers to the areas in need of restoration.

"My most important thing to tell customers if there’s a downed power line, stay away. You don’t know if it’s live or not," said Lee Freeman, a Duke Energy spokesperson. "I want everybody to stay safe and stay alive and also give everyone the space, so our workers can do their work and get your power back up as best possible."

Freeman said they will most likely start dispatching people early Wednesday morning when it's safe to do so. Duke Energy has started reporting power outages among their customers.

Tampa Electric (TECO) said they also secured thousands of workers from more than 20 states to help restore power to their customers once Idalia passes. They have about 3,000 workers, including line crews, tree trimmers and damage assessors will be helping out.

TECO said it is a member of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, which has a network of utilities that pledge to assist in case of storms or other emergencies.

"Hurricane Idalia has the potential to cause significant damage, and we are doing everything we can to prepare for a safe restoration," said Archie Collins, the president and CEO of TECO. "The safety of our customers and employees is our No. 1 priority, and I encourage our customers to prepare for extended power outages. Please stay safe."

TOTAL NUMBER OF POWER OUTAGES

TECO

35 customers have reported power outages as of 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Duke Energy

Pinellas County: 78 customers

Hernando County: 55 customers

Citrus County: 57 customers

Florida Power & Light

DeSoto County: 14 customers

Hardee County: 0 customers

Highlands County: 0 customers

Manatee County 121 customers

Sarasota County: 34 customers

Lakeland Electric