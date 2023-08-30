Hurricane Idalia updates: Storm reaches category 3 strength, expected to intensify before landfall

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:07 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:52 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia updates: Storm reaches category 3 strength, expected to intensify before landfall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:57AM
Hurricane Ian
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Idalia upgrades to Cat 3 in 2 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm as it continues to move north along Florida's Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to reach Category 4 strength as it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.

Tampa, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia became a category 3 storm early Wednesday morning as it sat off the west coast of Florida on its way toward the Big Bend Area.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia was a little less than 100 miles off the coast of the Bay Area and had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. It was moving north at 15 miles an hour. The storm was about 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key and 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

Hurricane Idalia timeline: What to expect as storm hits Florida

Within the past 24 hours Idalia has gone from a tropical storm to a category 3 hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm is expected to strengthen as it moves into waters that are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and make landfall around sunrise as a category 4 storm. 

A hurricane warning is in effect for the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay and a storm surge warning is in place for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Osterberg says the rain and wind bands will continue to impact the Bay Area and they will move quickly. He does not believe we will see sustained winds and rain overnight.

According to Osterberg, Hurricane Idalia will not be a wind problem for the Bay Area, but it will be a water problem.

Why Hurricane Idalia's landfall in Florida during full moon will increase storm surge threat

The Bay Area could see a storm surge of 4–6 feet with our northern counties experiencing a 7-11-foot storm surge.

Many residents in the Bay Area were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations ahead of the storm, which also closed schools, businesses and airports in the area.

Hurricane Idalia also knocked out power to several communities. 

Coastal areas were also beginning to see flooding early Wednesday morning. 

Road Closures

Hurricane Idalia also closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 3 a.m. on Wednesday because winds reached 50 miles per hour.  The Howard Frankland Bridge also shut down Wednesday morning due to water on the roadway.

Roosevelt Blvd. to Gandy Blvd. was also closed.