Hurricane Idalia updates: Storm reaches category 3 strength, expected to intensify before landfall

Hurricane Idalia became a category 3 storm early Wednesday morning as it sat off the west coast of Florida on its way toward the Big Bend Area.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia was a little less than 100 miles off the coast of the Bay Area and had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. It was moving north at 15 miles an hour. The storm was about 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key and 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

Within the past 24 hours Idalia has gone from a tropical storm to a category 3 hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm is expected to strengthen as it moves into waters that are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and make landfall around sunrise as a category 4 storm.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay and a storm surge warning is in place for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Osterberg says the rain and wind bands will continue to impact the Bay Area and they will move quickly. He does not believe we will see sustained winds and rain overnight.

According to Osterberg, Hurricane Idalia will not be a wind problem for the Bay Area, but it will be a water problem.

The Bay Area could see a storm surge of 4–6 feet with our northern counties experiencing a 7-11-foot storm surge.

Many residents in the Bay Area were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations ahead of the storm, which also closed schools, businesses and airports in the area.

Hurricane Idalia also knocked out power to several communities.

Coastal areas were also beginning to see flooding early Wednesday morning.

Road Closures

Hurricane Idalia also closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 3 a.m. on Wednesday because winds reached 50 miles per hour. The Howard Frankland Bridge also shut down Wednesday morning due to water on the roadway.

Roosevelt Blvd. to Gandy Blvd. was also closed.