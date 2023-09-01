Hurricane Idalia: Where do Pinellas County beaches stand ahead of Labor Day weekend?

Pinellas County beaches took the brunt of Hurricane Idalia, but are also where residents are returning to in order to recharge – especially for Labor Day weekend.

"We battened down the hatches and tried to make sure you're prepared with water and all the supplies," said Joshua Walker of Palm Harbor. "And then we are out here, and it looks like nothing ever happened."

Making the beaches and docks safe for people did take some work though as the owners of Hubbard's Marina had to rebuild their jetty, so customers can access their fishing charters. They also had to bring in heavy machinery to move eight inches of sand from the parking lot.

"It gets really, really slow after Labor Day," said Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard's Marina. "So, this is a lot of these small businesses opportunities to kind of make the last little bit of hay for the summer while the sun is shining."

Some beaches are going to take more heavy lifting – and money – to repair.

Indian Rocks Beach officials held a press conference Friday to demand the Army Corps of Engineers provide funding to renourish their beaches, which they say were already only at 40% of proper sand levels. Half of their 28 access points are closed because for safety reasons.

"We cannot sustain that kind of damage," said Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy. "We know beach renourishment is needed."

Most of the beaches in Pinellas County are open, other than Pass-a-Grille from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue. Reddington Shores said they have extensive damage to a number of dunes, but their beaches will be open.

Clearwater Beach is open as well, but the fishing pier is closed. Treasure Island's beach is another one that remains open. Sunset Beach, though, is closed.

There is a no-swim advisory that was issued by the Pinellas County Department of Health for Clearwater Beach, Sand Key and Mandalay Park. The advisory was issued in response to a sample health officials took a day before Hurricane Idalia, and they are awaiting results from water samples taken after Hurricane Idalia.