Hurricane Isaias to bring storm surge, downpours to Bay Area

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain, coastal storm surge and high tides along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida. Rain totals could reach up to 15 inches where the storm makes landfall, with 1 to 3 feet of storm surge expected in parts of the Bay Area. Drier air and clearer skies will return to the region by early next week as the system moves out.



Hurricane Isaias is moving toward the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding threats to parts of Florida and the Gulf region late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Heavy rainfall threatens Bay Area

What we know:

The Bay Area has seen widespread rainfall totals between 4 and 7 inches over the past 7 days, with radar estimates showing up to 12 inches in some coastal locations.

Additional rain over the weekend is expected to stay generally under 2 inches, but any new precipitation could trigger further flooding due to saturated ground.

What we don't know:

Weather officials have not yet specified the exact locations that will see the highest localized rain totals within the broader forecast track.

Landfall path and coastal surge

By the numbers:

Areas directly where Hurricane Isaias makes landfall can expect 4 to 8 inches of rain, with localized totals reaching up to 15 inches.

Coastal waters are expected to surge 5 to 7 feet near and east of the landfall center. Along the coast from Citrus County to Pinellas County, storm surge will range between 1 and 3 feet, leading to higher tide levels and minor coastal flooding.

Drought impacts and week forecast

What's next:

The heavy rainfall will significantly affect regional drought conditions, though updated figures will not be reflected until the U.S. Drought Monitor releases its next weekly report on Thursday.

Tropical downpours remain possible through the weekend before drier air moves into the region on Monday, dropping humidity and bringing sunshine early next week.