Hurricane Isaias: Tampa Bay search and rescue team deploys to Florida Panhandle

article

The Brief More than 70 members of Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-3 deployed from the Tampa Bay area to the Panhandle Thursday. The team includes search and rescue personnel, medical and hazardous materials specialists, swift water rescue experts and structural specialists. Members are prepared to remain deployed for up to two weeks to help communities in the immediate aftermath of a major storm.



Emergency responders from across the Tampa Bay area are heading to Florida's Panhandle to help with search and rescue operations after Hurricane Isaias moves through the area.

Search and rescue task force deploys

Dig deeper:

Members of Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-3 gathered at the Hillsborough County Public Safety Operations complex in Tampa, loaded several emergency vehicles and deployed Thursday. The team includes more than 70 people from Tampa Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County and St. Pete Fire Rescue.

The task force brings together specialists trained to respond to a wide range of emergencies, including hazardous materials incidents, medical emergencies, swift water rescues and potential building collapses.

Team members are prepared to remain in the field for up to two weeks.

First responders lead recovery efforts

What they're saying:

Tampa Fire Capt. Brandon Buchanan, the task force's leader, said teams like his are among the first to arrive after a storm passes, helping local governments assess damage and begin rescue operations.

"We're the first responders of the first response. We're the first teams out there once the storm passes," Buchanan said.

He said one of the team's primary responsibilities is clearing damaged areas, so local communities can begin the recovery process.

"One of the big things we do for the local municipalities and for the state level is we're able to clear areas. We're able to clear a city, we're able to clear a county of damage," Buchanan said. "Once we're through the rescue and that's taken care of, all of these municipalities are able to switch to the recovery phase."

Training for complex emergencies

The backstory:

Task Force-3 members complete a minimum of 350 hours of training. Much of that training focuses on rescuing people trapped in vehicles, confined spaces and collapsed structures.

Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-3 has experience responding to complex emergencies, including building collapses, bridge collapses and other urban rescue situations.

The team's specialized training and equipment allow members to help locate and rescue people in dangerous environments that may be inaccessible to other emergency responders.