The Brief Holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening across Pinellas County, transforming venues in Clearwater Beach and downtown St. Petersburg into immersive winter wonderlands ahead of Thanksgiving. Vue360 Rooftop Bar at the Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater Beach opens to the public Saturday, featuring craft cocktails, twinkling lights and waterfront views. Xmas Bar in downtown St. Petersburg offers holiday movie-inspired displays from "Elf" to "The Grinch," drawing crowds of all ages.



Holiday cheer is arriving early across Pinellas County as festive pop-up bars transform local venues in Clearwater Beach and downtown St. Petersburg into over-the-top winter wonderlands.

Clearwater Beach rooftop bar

Big picture view:

On the eighth floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater Beach at 455 East Shore Drive, the Vue360 Rooftop Bar has transformed into a winter wonderland filled with Christmas trees, colorful lights and elaborate decorations. Following a VIP preview on Friday, the bar opens to the general public on Saturday.

The pop-up operates seven days a week from 5-11 p.m. through Dec. 31, offering nearly 360-degree views of Clearwater Beach, the marina, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf. Guests can order light bites, wings, appetizers and specialty Christmas-themed cocktails like the Reindeer Fuel espresso martini, while enjoying DJs on select weekend nights and complimentary valet parking.

St. Petersburg holiday pop-up

What they're saying:

In downtown St. Petersburg, Xmas Bar is leaning into nostalgia with professionally installed lights, painted walls and floors, and outdoor trailers inspired by "Elf," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Partner Mark Acchione said the venue is designed as an immersive experience rather than a simple light display.

"We do it a little bit differently. A lot of pop-up bars will just hang some lights and some ornaments. We go all in. This is an immersive experience," Acchione said.

Acchione noted that Xmas Bar welcomes guests of all ages and those celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, adding that the holiday concept boosts Wednesday crowds from a typical 40 to 50 people to around 150 customers.

"If you're 100 years old or if you are 8 years old, this is a place where you can come, you can be social, and truly just feel that Christmas vibe," he said.

Tampa Bay holiday outlook

Local perspective:

At the Courtyard by Marriott Clearwater Beach, Marketing Manager Lizzie Long said the hotel wanted to offer something rare for the area by combining a rooftop setting with craft cocktails. This marks the hotel's first Christmas-themed rooftop bar, which leadership hopes to turn into an annual tradition.

Influencer Stephanie Stoven, who sampled drinks at the Clearwater Beach location, highlighted the contrast between the cozy indoor decor and Florida's mild weather.

"It really brings Christmas to Florida since there's no snow, the weather is great. So, kind of just feel like cozy Christmas and then have a view of the water everywhere," Stoven said, adding, "This rooftop bar is decked out. There are so many Christmas trees, Christmas lights and just beautiful holiday-themed drinks."

What's next:

With Thanksgiving still six days away, more Christmas-themed pop-up bars are expected to open across Tampa Bay in the coming weeks.