Hurricane Lee transitioning to extratropical system ahead of New England landfall

Hurricane Lee is weakening ahead of its predicted landfall in the News England area this weekend.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the storm was located at 34.4 degrees longitude and 67.5 degrees latitude.

It was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles an hour and was moving north at 16 miles per hour.

Hurricane Lee is weakening and is expected to become an extratropical system ahead of its landfall in the New England area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Lee doesn’t even look like a hurricane anymore because a lot of the convection is gone and it is in the process of transitioning from a hurricane to an extratropical system.

He says in a tropical system the winds are confined to an area around the center of the storm, but with an extratropical system the highest winds are not in the center. Instead, they are fanned out and can be found at the edges of the storm.

Computer models show Lee making landfall in the New England area over the weekend.

According to Osterberg, the tropical storm-force winds spread out about 340 miles from the center of the system.

He says that even though Lee will be an extratropical system when it makes landfall, there will be tropical storm-force winds from Cape Cod through Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Osterberg cautions that the winds will bring in a lot of water into the Bay of Fundy as it makes landfall on Saturday.

Margot has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to stay over open waters.

Meanwhile, Osterberg says Margot has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and it is expected to stay over open waters and eventually dissipate.