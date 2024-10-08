Gas on the way to Tampa stations after driver’s put strain on supply ahead of Hurricane Milton: DeSantis

Gas stations across Tampa were packed with drivers filling up Tuesday afternoon. Some pumps ran out, but Governor DeSantis says more is on the way.

Over the last 24 hours, Governor DeSantis said fuel reserves have been dispatched to gas stations that have run out. He wants to reassure people there is no fuel shortage. He says right now there is about 1.2 million gallons of gasoline and diesel on the way to Florida as of Tuesday afternoon.

At the Wawa on North Dale Mabry in Tampa the line of cars stretched down the street. At this location only about four pumps were open. The rest had run out and others were reserved for first responders. It was the same case at the 7-Eleven on Mac Dill where all the pumps are now reserved for first responders.

Meanwhile, up the street at the 7-Eleven on North Dale Mabry in Tampa, there was still plenty of fuel for people in need as of late Tuesday afternoon.

"I've got myself, my family, my brother's kids over there, a couple of dogs, cats. We're going up to Georgia," Tampa resident Zach Toohey said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all three gas stations FOX 13 visited in Tampa only had unleaded fuel available. If your car usually takes premium, AAA says one tank of unleaded gasoline shouldn't do any damage to your car.

"In a situation like this, I think it's probably okay just to go ahead and do it, because if it's the difference of being able to get to your destination or not, go ahead and just go for it. I think that as long as you go back to using premium on a normal routine basis, then you're probably okay," AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

Though Gov. DeSantis says more fuel is on the way, people are filling up faster than it can get here.

"Last night, 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol to deliver fuel to stations in the anticipated impact area. We're also working with fuel companies such as Racetrac, Wawa, Shell, and Walmart to ensure fuel trucks are working 24-seven to keep fuel delivered," DeSantis said.

