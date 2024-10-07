Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tens of thousands of Bay Area residents evacuate before Hurricane Milton: 'I'm scared'

By
Published  October 7, 2024 11:19pm EDT
Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

Many heeding evacuation warnings

Evyn Moon reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Many in the Tampa Bay area are packing up, gassing up and getting out of the area as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane barrels towards Florida's west coast. 

FOX 13 spoke with people evacuating at a rest stop in Manatee County:             

"I’m trying not to show that I’m scared, but yes I’m scared," said one mom traveling with her daughter.  

Hurricane Milton: Mandatory evacuations begin in Tampa Bay Area

"Everyone is leaving the area… it’s sad, it really is sad," said another evacuee leaving with her husband. 

As people heed widespread evacuation warnings, interstates are seeing major slowdowns, and at some points, traffic at a dead stop. To help, FDOT is allowing use of the emergency shoulder lanes in some parts of the state. 

Governor Ron DeSantis has also suspended interstate toll fees surrounding the Tampa and Orlando metro areas, encouraging people to leave. 

Folks from near Naples heading north said they were sitting on I-75 for hours. 

READ: What is a Category 5 hurricane?

"We started about noon, so that’s a long time to get to Tampa," one man said around 7 p.m.

"It was really hard to leave… I took the most important paperwork, some pillows, a blanket, and we're off," said another.  

Gas stations also continue to see impacts, with lines to pump up going down streets, and many pumps already closed.  

The Skyway Bridge shuts down with winds sustaining 45 mph, and other Bay Area bridges close when conditions become hazardous, so officials urge residents to leave while they still can.

