Hurricane Milton causes significant damage to Tampa office building

Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to a Tampa office building, which is home to a fourth-generation family business, Pilgrim Permocoat.

"It’s kind of unbelievable until you get out and start walking around," Pilgrim Permocoat’s Ben Shaw said.

The storm appeared to shear off an entire side of the building on South 22nd Street, exposing all three floors, staircases and furniture inside.

READ: Tampa woman killed by tree branch during post-Milton restoration efforts: TPD

"Think about how it was on Monday when you get to work, and everything’s fine. And then show up to this," Shaw said Thursday morning. "It’s a little unreal."

Shaw said they did board up several of the building’s windows.

"Prepared as much as we could. Got some important stuff out of there, but I mean obviously this isn’t something you can really plan for," Shaw told FOX 13. "We were expecting maybe a couple of windows out. Not the whole wall missing."

MORE: Teen rescued from floodwaters in north Tampa

Shaw and his family spent Thursday removing valuables and important documents from the debris. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"This is just stuff. We’re all here. We’re all safe," Shaw said.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: