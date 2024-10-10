Expand / Collapse search
Tampa woman killed by tree branch during post-Milton restoration efforts: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 2:32pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a tree limb Thursday morning. 

Police say they were sent to the 2800 block of N. Nebraska Ave. for reports of a large tree branch that collapsed. 

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 70s underneath the branch. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Hurricane Milton photos: The impact on the Bay Area

According to the Tampa Police Department, post-hurricane restoration efforts were being done on the property, when the limb fell. 

Police say her death appears accidental.

"Although the storm has passed, its devastation has tragically taken the life of one of our community members," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve their loved one."

