Hurricane Sally’s rains pummel western Florida Panhandle

Sally may have downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, but dangerous conditions are still expected including storm surge and heavy rainfall, says the National Hurricane Center.

Early Tuesday, the Florida Panhandle was pummeled by heavy rains from the storm's outer bands.

Its slow speed has raised concerns of extreme rainfall and flooding. Sally had winds of 100 mph, but forecasters were predicting the storm could strengthen even further before it is expected to blow ashore near the Mississippi-Alabama state line late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in two western Panhandle counties. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Meanwhile, the tropics remains busy. On Monday, Tropical Storm Teddy and Vicky formed.

Teddy is projected to become a "powerful" hurricane later this week, but is also expected to make a turn northwest. Vicky is expected to be short-lived.

Teddy and Vicky represent the earliest formation of the 19th and 20th named storms in a season, respectively.

Hurricane Paulette is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm by Thursday before dissapating. It will continue to move away from the U.S.

Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda on Monday as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory

The only name left on the Atlantic hurricane name list is "Wilfred." After that, the NHC will move on the to the Greek alphabet, which has only happened once before, in 2005.

A tropical wave coming off the African coast has a 50% chance of forming within the next two days.

Sally remains the only threat to the U.S. as it has yet to make landfall along the Gulf coast, as of the early-Tuesday morning update.

