Hurricane watch issued for coastal parts of Bay Area ahead of ‘lopsided’ Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is back over water after battering Cuba, and forecasters say Elsa's winds could increase as it nears the Bay Area, prompting a hurricane watch for much of Florida's west coast.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued the hurricane watch from Egmont Key to Steinhatchee River. This includes Pinellas County and the coastal areas of Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

As Elsa’s center approaches Key West, the storm is maintaining winds of 60 mph but is forecast to increase to 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center projects Elsa making landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida.

"There is still time that this will intensify, but because of the wind shear and dry air, it’s going to tend to limit what it can do," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Jim Weber, "but still, computer models insisting that it will intensify and this could get close to a hurricane, if not a hurricane, before making landfall."

Elsa began moving away from Cuba during the overnight hours. The impacts for the Tampa Bay area will likely begin as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Infrared satellite imagery shows Elsa as a disorganized and lopsided storm, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku. The forecast track still parallels our coastline.

"For coastal locations, areas that dealt with impacts from Eta last year, you know what to expect with this, but of course the impacts could worsen if the storm passes a little bit closer to our coast, and of course, if the storm is a little bit stronger," he said.

Weather conditions will begin deteriorating after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Before sunrise, Elsa’s outer bands were working their way over South Florida. Under the current track, those cells will reach the Bay Area in the afternoon.

"As we get into 2 p.m. this afternoon, it’s sitting down to our south," Weber explained. "As those squalls come through, that’s when you’re really going to notice those winds pick up inside those squalls, once they move by, the winds will settle down, another squall comes through."

The Bay Area is projected to experience the following:

Heavy rain and isolated tornadoes on the east side – 3-5 inches of rain possible with some areas seeing upwards of 8 inches

30-40 mph sustained winds, 50-70+ mph gusts

3-5 feet of storm surge beginning after midnight

Midnight, parts of the Bay Area will see heavy rain at times. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, wind gusts could be around tropical-storm-force levels.

"As it moves to the north, notice that wind switching around more toward that south and eventually that southwesterly direction, driving some of that water right back up into the bay," Weber said.

On Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, conditions will begin to improve as Elsa moves further north.

"We’ll get back to at least some sun and the winds starting to settle back down," Weber said.

