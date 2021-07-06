Tampa International Airport suspends flights during Tropical Storm Elsa

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:30 PM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 12:27 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tampa International Airport suspends flights during Tropical Storm Elsa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News

Tampa airport suspending flights

Gloria Gomez reports

TAMPA, Fla. - With Tropical Storm Elsa likely to bring winds of 70 mph or higher, Tampa International Airport will be suspending operations beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say conditions in Tampa will begin to deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the storm approaches. So passenger flights will be suspended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and cargo flights will stop at 10 p.m.

Based on the current forecast, the airport plans to resume operations at 10 a.m. Wednesday, giving officials time to look for any overnight storm damage.

Officials say travelers should coordinate with their airlines to get up-to-date flight schedules over the next two to three days.

They also discouraged anyone from coming to the airport for shelter during the storm.

