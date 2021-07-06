Tampa International Airport suspends flights during Tropical Storm Elsa

With Tropical Storm Elsa likely to bring winds of 70 mph or higher, Tampa International Airport will be suspending operations beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say conditions in Tampa will begin to deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the storm approaches. So passenger flights will be suspended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and cargo flights will stop at 10 p.m.

Based on the current forecast, the airport plans to resume operations at 10 a.m. Wednesday, giving officials time to look for any overnight storm damage.

Officials say travelers should coordinate with their airlines to get up-to-date flight schedules over the next two to three days.

They also discouraged anyone from coming to the airport for shelter during the storm.

Advertisement

RELATED: Timeline of Tropical Storm Elsa's impacts on Tampa Bay