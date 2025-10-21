I-4 chain-reaction crash kills 1, seriously injures 3: FHP

The Brief A Riviera Beach man was killed in a crash on I-4 on Monday afternoon. It happened on I-4 westbound near I-75 shortly before 2 p.m. The chain-reaction crash also seriously injured three other people.



One man is dead, and three others suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on I-4 Monday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened on I-4 westbound near I-75 shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic slowed to a stop near the I-75 exit, but a Ford F250, driven by a Thonotosassa man, did not stop, and slammed into the back of a Jeep Cherokee, which crashed into the back of a dump truck.

A 34-year-old man from Riviera Beach died in the crash. He was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 34-year-old Lake Park man, as well as two of his other passengers, a 51-year-old Wesley Chapel woman and a 32-year-old West Palm Beach woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Ford F250 suffered a minor injury in the crash and the driver of the dump truck was not injured.