Suspect swipes fire engine from St. Joseph’s Hospital and slams into SUV: Police

A man is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash with a fire truck he stole from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, Warren Scudder, 59, stole a fire engine while firefighters were inside the hospital shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Scudder drove off and crashed into a gray Lexus SUV near Dr. King Blvd and MacDill Ave.

The driver of the Lexus, an adult male, reported hip pain after the crash and was medically evaluated by hospital staff.

Police were immediately dispatched and found the stolen vehicle shortly before 9:40 a.m.

Officers blocked the engine’s path in the 4100 block of Poplar Ave.

Scudder was taken into custody and charged with grand theft auto and hit-and-run.

What's next:

Additional charges may be pending.

The crash is under investigation.