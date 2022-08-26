I-75 driver involved in crash jumps into Little Manatee River to dodge oncoming vehicle, officials say

article

A driver in southern Hillsborough County survived after he was involved in a crash and dove into a river to avoid an oncoming vehicle, officials said.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the initial three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Little Manatee River overpass.

Scene of I-75 crash

Investigators said one of the vehicles flipped. One of those drivers was still sitting in his vehicle when he spotted another vehicle was barreling toward him. They said he left his car, leaped over the bridge barrier, and landed in the river.

"Fortunately, the man landed in a deep part of the river and could swim safely to its bank," according to a press release from fire officials. The agency used jet skis to reach and rescue him.

READ: Trevor Summers acts as own attorney, cross-examines ex-wife he's accused of kidnapping, attempting to kill

Hillsborough County first responder head out on Little Manatee River to rescue driver.

The man – and another person involved in the accident – were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.