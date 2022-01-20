I-75 wrong-way driver set car on fire, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County deputies say a driver appeared to have a "mental health crisis" as she drove the wrong way on a highway before setting her vehicle on fire.

Early Thursday morning, deputies said they encountered the wrong-way driver in Tampa traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75. They made a traffic stop between Fletcher and Fowler avenues.

"The driver did pull over immediately," according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. "When The driver exited the vehicle she appeared to be having a mental health crisis."

Then, officials said she lit her car on fire.

Advertisement

She was taken into custody. There is no word on whether charges are pending or if deputies took her to a hospital.