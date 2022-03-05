"I figured it was a way to get money in these folks hands instantly," Tampa man books Airbnb in Ukraine

A South Tampa man booked a month-long Airbnb in Ukraine with no plans to check in.

Shaun Carcary booked the Airbnb in Kyiv as well as an experience with another family who had been displaced.

"I figured it was a way to get money in these folks’ hands instantly," Carcary said.

He said it’s tough to see the images of devastation and destruction after Russia invaded Ukraine last month. He says this is a way to directly help those in need.

"These people don’t know what their future holds but at least I feel it’s something and who knows where this might lead in the future whether it’s today’s food on the table or starting a whole new life in another country tomorrow," Carcary said.

He’s among thousands of people who are booking as a quick way to get money to Ukrainians.

Airbnb’s CEO tweeted Friday saying, "In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need. Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you," Brian Chesky said.

Another way for some people to show their support and stand with Ukraine.

"There’s power in numbers and I think it’s also a way that you as an individual can also stand up and show Putin and Russia that this is something we don’t agree with," Carcary said.

Airbnb also confirmed it’s waiving all guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time.

