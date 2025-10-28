Florida mother arrested after boarding school bus, cursing at student and driver: Grady Judd

The Brief A Florida mother and her daughter were arrested at Davenport High School after the woman caused a disturbance on a school bus, according to the sheriff's office. Latanya Rowe boarded a Polk County school bus on Monday morning and began cursing at the driver and a male student. Investigators say that the student victim was also attacked by Rowe's children, but his family is not pressing charges.



An angry mother who boarded a Polk County school bus and cursed at a student and the driver was arrested later, along with her daughter, while causing a separate disturbance at the Davenport High School front office, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the woman was mad about an incident that happened on Friday between her two kids and the student victim on the bus.

The backstory:

Deputies learned from witnesses that 48-year-old Latanya Rowe's son had been bullying the victim for a week and calling him racial slurs.

When all three students got off the bus, PCSO says that the victim was punched by the brother and the sister after he tried talking with them about the situation. He fought back until another student separated the three students.

The victim's parents have decided not to press charges, saying that they prefer the school handles it internally.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd says that Rowe and her kids were the aggressors in this situation.

"The irony of this situation is that this woman's two children were found to be the aggressors in a fight that took place on Friday, yet she was screaming at the victim and accusing the victim of hurting her kids," Judd said. "The victim's parents declined to press charges and preferred that the school handle that internally, but we are moving forward with charging this mother for her criminal conduct. You cannot go onto a school bus or onto school property and cause a disturbance — schools are meant to be safe places where children learn."

Rowe's disturbance on the bus, which was all captured on video, caused a 50-minute delay on its route Monday morning. While on the bus, Rowe accused the driver of not "handling the situation" between her kids and the victim. She ended up leaving once the driver said that he was contacting law enforcement.

When deputies went to speak with Rowe, she told them through her Ring camera that she was at Davenport High School. The woman was found there cursing, yelling, and causing a disturbance at the front office. Her daughter was nearby and when officers asked her to step back, she refused and told the two deputies that she wanted to go to jail. She was taken into custody for violating the "Halo law."

Rowe was charged with disrupting a school function, trespassing on school grounds, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

She posted her $1,750 bond and was released.

