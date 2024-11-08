'I need to know what happened to him' Man dies after being found unconscious

How 27-year-old Sherrone Jackson ended up with a traumatic brain injury, leading to his death, remains a mystery.

"I need to know what happened to him. I’m not going to rest until I do," said his mother Terica Smith.

Pictured: Sherrone Jackson. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Smith and Jackson's father, Lorenza Sherrod Jackson, are pleading for help.

"We want somebody to tell us something because we don’t know anything. We are blind right now," said Lorenza Jackson.

On Oct. 29, the Bradenton Police Department said Sherrone took an Uber from Sarasota to Village Green in Bradenton.

He was dropped off at 68th St. West and 12th Ave. around 10:45 p.m.

He was supposed to pick up a spare key from a mailbox after getting locked out of his apartment.

Instead of returning home with another ride-share, he was found around 1:45 a.m. lying unconscious near the intersection.

He died a week later from a traumatic brain injury.

"It doesn’t make sense that it was supposed to just be a round trip to pick up a key, and then he ended up like he did," said his father.

Sherrone Jackson's parents said they’ve heard theories from officers that this could be a hit-and-run, but they fear it could be something worse.

"I don’t know what happened, but it wasn’t a hit-and-run. He got dropped off somewhere in a neighborhood, but ended up in the street where he wasn’t dropped off at. Could someone have hit him over the head and just dumped him somewhere else for someone to find to make it look like it was a hit-and-run," said Terica Smith.

The Bradenton Police Department said they’ve spoken to neighbors and collected neighborhood video, but nothing has turned up any clues yet.

"We know at 11:55 he was still standing in that neighborhood. That’s our last known contact that we are aware of. We have a puzzle missing the most important pieces, and we are trying to fill that in one little piece at a time so we can finally give this family answers because right now at the end of the day. We don’t know what happened," said Meredith Censullo with BPD.

Sherrone Jackson's parents won’t back down until they know what happened.

"As the days go on, and the weeks go on people have a tendency to start forgetting, so while it’s fresh we are trying to keep the fire upon them," said Lorenza Jackson.

His parents ask anyone who saw anything to come forward.

"I’m calling on the help of the community. Someone, somebody, everybody, please help us. I’m begging," said Terica Smith.

The Bradenton Police Department said at the time, Sherrone Jackson wore black Nike shorts, a white tank top, black slide sandals and a red trucker-style hat with "Badlands" on the front.

Anyone who saw Jackson the night of October 29 or noticed anything unusual in the area is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Det. Mulligan at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9313. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Manatee Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com.

