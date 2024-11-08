Sinkhole reopens in Polk County yard

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A sinkhole in Polk County has opened for the second time this year.

According to county officials, homeowners called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after noticing an opening near their driveway.

The sinkhole, which was halfway between the road and the house, was eight feet wide and 20 feet deep.

First responders cordoned off the sinkhole and monitored it for changes. They say the sinkhole doesn’t appear to be impacting the home’s foundation.

File: Highlands City sinkhole from January 2024.

Emergency officials said they explained to residents the decision to stay in the home or go elsewhere was up to them.

"We filled a sinkhole at this location back in January because the right-of-way was impacted. The new opening is essentially right next to the previous sinkhole," Director of Polk County Roads and Drainage Division Jay Jarvis said. "Anytime there’s an opening or sinkhole and you fill it, there is a possibility things can shift or reopen."

Polk County said it is currently working with a geo-technical firm to assess the sinkhole in relation to the home and right-of-way, and to fill it in. The roadway remains open.

File: Highlands City sinkhole from January 2024.

"Because of the recurrence and the proximity to the initial sinkhole, the county will address it," said Jarvis.

The sinkhole that opened in January was approximately 15 feet wide by 60 feet deep.

The opening did encroach into public right-of-way, and in response, the county hired contractors to fill it with sand and clay.

