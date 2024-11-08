Teens accused of attacking 67-year-old man arrested in Sarasota

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police in Sarasota are investigating an attack that left a 67-year-old man with visible head injuries.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the victim said he was attacked by four young men who punched him, hit him with a tree branch and threw a rock at him around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 on the 200 block of South Orange Avenue.

The victim described the suspects as four young men who left in a white four-door car or gray SUV.

Officers located a vehicle matching that description and pulled over four young men inside. However, at that time, there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest.

Detectives say they were eventually able to confirm the details of the incident through interviews and video evidence.

According to SPD, surveillance footage from October 13, 2024, showed four individuals, one appearing to carry a large tree branch, approaching South Orange Avenue and attacking the victim.

The people in the surveillance footage were identified as the same four individuals from the early morning traffic stop.

Adrian Zambrana mugshot courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested a 15, 16, 17 and 18-year-old in connection with the attack.

The three juveniles were charged with aggravated battery of a person 65 years of age or older, while the 18-year-old, Adrian Zambrana, was charged with aggravated battery of a person 65 years of age or older and giving a fake name to officers.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

