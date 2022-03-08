'I think there is hope for the everyday first-time homebuyer': Tampa realtor featured in HGTV show

Tampa was named one of the hottest housing markets in the country in 2022 by Zillow.

The competitiveness of the market has presented new challenges for first-time buyers. A new HGTV show called "First Timers Club" seeks to help with that process.

It follows Tampa realtor Amina Stevens as she helps clients get on the path to homeownership. Her focus is the emotional, financial, and educational barriers people face when navigating the housing market.

"We have our renovation shows, we have our luxury real estate shows. I love them all. But I really think they're we're missing the show for the everyday person. And I think that I think that "First Timers Club" is going to be that." Stevens said.

Stevens is a former teacher but decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a realtor four years ago. She gained the attention of a production company through her social media tips. They thought it could be an idea for a show and HGTV was interested.

"I think I'm most excited about the impact that it's going to make. I feel like there is a huge lack of knowledge when it comes to actually becoming a homeowner on TV," Stevens said.

The pilot episode of "First Timers Club" premieres Thursday, March 10 at 11:00am.