Iconic Broadway show 'Funny Girl' hits the stage at Tampa's Straz Center

‘Funny Girl’ is on stage through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Straz Center in Tampa.

The show features classic songs like, "Don’t Rain on My Parade," "I’m the Greatest Star" and "People."

Katerina McCrimmon, who plays the lead of Fanny Brice, joined us at FOX 13 on Wednesday to share what this role means for her.

For ticket information, visit StrazCenter.org.