Iconic Broadway show 'Funny Girl' hits the stage at Tampa's Straz Center

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
FOX 13 News

An iconic Broadway show is coming to the Straz Center in Tampa this week.

TAMPA, Fla. - ‘Funny Girl’ is on stage through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Straz Center in Tampa

The show features classic songs like, "Don’t Rain on My Parade," "I’m the Greatest Star" and "People."

Katerina McCrimmon, who plays the lead of Fanny Brice, joined us at FOX 13 on Wednesday to share what this role means for her.

For ticket information, visit StrazCenter.org.