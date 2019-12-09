Iconic West Tampa restaurant continues to attract new fans

Kiva Williams first found La Teresita in college through a dorm-mate at USF. After being amazed by her very first meal, especially the price, she began making frequent trips and bringing friends with her.

That didn’t stop in college. Over the last 20 or so years, she has done the same hundreds of times.

The restaurant itself has a few different personalities to include its sit-down side, a cafeteria side (more like a diner), its take-out option, upstairs ballroom, and also its bakery.

MORE INFO:

La Teresita

3248 W Columbus Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 879-9704

www.lateresitarestaurant.com

Sunday 5a – 10p

Mon – Wed 5a – 12a

Thu – Sat open 24hrs

Advertisement

LINK: Check out all of the Bay Area Best restaurants here: http://bit.ly/BABMap