Expand / Collapse search

Iconic West Tampa restaurant continues to attract new fans

By
Published 
Bay Area Best
FOX 13 News

Bay Area Best - La Teresita

Chip Brewster reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Kiva Williams first found La Teresita in college through a dorm-mate at USF.  After being amazed by her very first meal, especially the price, she began making frequent trips and bringing friends with her.  

That didn’t stop in college.  Over the last 20 or so years, she has done the same hundreds of times.  

The restaurant itself has a few different personalities to include its sit-down side, a cafeteria side (more like a diner), its take-out option, upstairs ballroom, and also its bakery.

MORE INFO:

La Teresita
3248 W Columbus Dr. 
Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 879-9704
www.lateresitarestaurant.com

Sunday           5a – 10p
Mon – Wed   5a – 12a
Thu – Sat       open 24hrs

LINK: Check out all of the Bay Area Best restaurants here: http://bit.ly/BABMap