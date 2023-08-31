Idalia’s tropical threats still pummel Southeast after leaving trail of damage from historic landfall

Millions of people in the Southeast are starting to pick up the pieces Thursday after Hurricane Idalia made a historically rare landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning and blasted the region with destructive winds , torrential rain and storm surge flooding .

The Category 3 hurricane roared ashore in the Big Bend region of Florida near Keaton Beach and moved through southern Georgia and the Carolinas, spawning tornadoes , destroying buildings and taking down trees and power lines along its destructive path.

More than 300,000 power outages remain across the Southeast Thursday morning, but crews have been working diligently to make repairs and restore power even as now Tropical Storm Idalia’s powerful winds were still wreaking havoc across the region.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said there were no confirmed fatalities as a result of Idalia, but the Florida Highway Patrol said two men were killed in separate rain-related crashes in Gainesville and Pasco County.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Eliah Corcoran sits on a bench in flood waters after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

The effects of Hurricane Idalia were felt all along Florida’s west coast as the monster storm approached from the Gulf of Mexico.

Time lapse video recorded in Cedar Key showed the calm before the storm along the coast with tranquil seas, but as the hurricane continued to advance, the water rose and waves began to crash on shore.

A poorly placed car is seen sitting adjacent to the coast before the storm, but as the water rose and angry waves continued to batter the area that car eventually was picked up by the storm surge and it floated away. The video continues and shows that the water rise during the height of the storm and eventually recede below the once-covered road.

Another video shows the powerful hurricane-force winds within Idalia’s eyewall as it roared ashore in Perry, Florida, snapping trees and sending debris flying through the air like missiles.

Those Category 3 winds created a massive storm surge that sent walls of water into Florida's Gulf Coast, including a surge several feet deep at where the storm made landfall in Keaton Beach.

Deep storm surges were reported in Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee.

Farther south in the Tampa Bay area, officials had warned people to stay away from the beach in Clearwater, Florida, as a storm surge inundated the coast . The storm surge in Tampa Bay and Clearwater reached more than 3 feet by early Wednesday morning, with more water rushing in during the high tide.

Tornado spawned by Idalia tosses car in South Carolina

In addition to the ferocious winds and swells of storm surge, Hurricane Idalia spawned strong thunderstorms across cities from Florida to the Carolinas, and some even produced flash flooding and tornadoes.

A jaw-dropping video recorded in Goose Creek , South Carolina, showed a tornado crossing a road and picking up a car before spinning it in the air and slamming it back down onto the roadway. Police reported only minor injuries.

The tornado was one of several reports of waterspouts and funnel clouds in South Carolina, but so far was the only reported incident where a touchdown happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

Idalia floods the Southeast with heavy rains, more storm surge

Hurricane Idalia led to numerous reports of flooding across the region from Georgia to the Carolinas.

Charleston, South Carolina, was also slammed with a storm surge due to Idalia . Winds of up to 40 mph pushed water from the Atlantic Ocean onto city streets, and the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that water breached the Charleston Batters, the seawall in Charleston.

Major coastal flooding was also reported in downtown Charleston and Edisto Beach. Water levels eventually reached their 5th-highest levels on record in town, and highest since Hurricane Irma in 1997.

In Georgia, it wasn't water from the ocean but from the skies that caused problems. A rare Flash Flood Emergency was also issued in Valdosta , Georgia, as Idalia dropped more than 7 inches of rain in hours, leading to the town's wettest day in more than 20 years and reports of water rescues as flooding affected homes.

Idalia's winds gusting over 65 mph and rain also uprooted trees across the city and damaged businesses.

What's next for Tropical Storm Idalia?

The latest with Tropical Storm Idalia. (FOX Weather)

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Tropical Storm Idalia located about 45 miles to the south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. The tropical storm has winds of 60 mph and it was moving off to the east-northeast at 21 mph.

That general motion is expected to continue through Thursday morning before Idalia begins to move east and then east-southeast later in the day and continue through Saturday.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Idalia. (FOX Weather)

On that track, Idalia will move off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday and will move over the western Atlantic Ocean into the weekend.

Little change in strength is expected on Thursday, but gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Saturday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

