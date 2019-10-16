Identical twin nurses help deliver identical twin babies at same hospital where they were born

In what could only happen once in a blue moon, a pair of identical twin nurses in Georgia assisted in the birth of identical twin babies.

It was actually the first time twin sisters Tara Drinkard and Toni Howard helped in a delivery together, said a spokesperson from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

While the two sisters had been working in the hospital together for many years, Howard had been working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with Drinkard recently being transferred to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

“When families are delivering newborns who will need to go to the NICU, there’s often nurses from both teams in the room at the time of birth,” said the medical center.

Howard said that when she was assigned to the Williams family, who welcomed twin girls that day, she had no idea her sister would be there until she got a text from her just before the delivery started.

“Myself and another NICU nurse were caring for the newborn twins, and Tara was able to be there to care for Becca, the newborns’ mom,” said Howard.

She said she knew she and her twin sister would cross paths again at the hospital eventually, but never could have imagined that when the day finally came, it would be delivering twin girls.

Both nurses had not only worked together at this hospital, but were actually born there, so the delivery was even more special.

“We have always worked well together, even when we were little,” said Drinkard. “I didn’t like to play baby dolls with anyone but her, but now we get to do that in real life.”

Drinkard said it’s been a dream for her to work in labor and delivery and doing it alongside her best friend “makes it even sweeter.”

