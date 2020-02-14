If you love being 'board' then this is the cafe for you

article

Come for the food and stay for the games. Table Talk SRQ is a board game café, which has surfaced in the Bradenton-Sarasota area after being a popular destination in Europe.

In this one-of-a-kind café, you will be able to eat, drink, and play up to 500 board games, which range from classics like Battleship, Scrabble and Monopoly to newer ones that we may have never played before.

“Every week we add new games and if there are games people like then we have a wall in the back where people can request games as well," said the owner, Desert Ray.

In addition, the game selection is for people of all ages that include party games, strategy games, single-player games and 18-and-up games.

For $5, you can play all day, and their menu includes a delicious variety of items, all under $8.50, keeping it family-affordable.

When coming up with the menu and food ideas to add with the board games, Desert said.

“Aside from the family chicken salad recipe you kind of figure out the rest as you go. We started with just the croissant sandwiches because they were very simple while playing with the board games and then we just started rolling into other things.”

Some of the delicious meals you can find on the menu are:

Apple turkey honey or toasted Monte Cristo

Barbeque chicken flatbread pizza

Chicken or beef tacos

Meat and Cheese Board

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Chips

Warm Pretzel with Cheese

Warm Brownie with Ice Cream

Slice of Cake

Each child 10 and under receives a free "Play Pass" which allows same-day visit to all of the games for as long as you want. You can also purchase a 30-day play pass for $20 allowing you and a guest of your choice to come play free for a whole month.

Cafe hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LINK: For more information visit, Table Table SRQ's website.