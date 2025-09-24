Illegal immigrant accused in Dover double murder of girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter heads to trial

The Brief Jury selection begins today in the death penalty trial of Angel Cuz-Choc, accused of a double murder in Dover, Florida. Prosecutors say Cuz-Choc beat and stabbed his girlfriend, Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, and her 4-year-old daughter, Juana Estrella, in April 2024. The State Attorney is seeking the death penalty, which requires at least 8 of 12 jurors to recommend execution.



Jury selection is underway in the death penalty trial of Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc, a Guatemalan national accused of killing his girlfriend and her young daughter in Dover in April 2024.

The backstory:

Cuz-Choc has been held without bail for more than a year, after prosecutors say he beat and stabbed Amalia Coc Choc de Pec and her four-year-old daughter, Juana Estrella, after an argument when de Pec returned home late from plans with a friend. Deputies say Cuz-Choc’s brother came forward after he confessed to the crime.

Investigators found Amalia’s body in a makeshift shed near their Dover home, while her daughter was discovered in the bathtub.

Authorities say Cuz-Choc attacked his victims using a shovel, and a knife. The family had only been living in the area for a few months after moving from New Jersey.

Cuz-Choc led deputies on a search through a wooded area about 2 miles from the crime scene, before being found and arrested.

Dig deeper:

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Cuz-Choc entered the United States illegally in 2023 with the help of a smuggler.

Border Patrol agents reported that he was already wanted in Guatemala for two separate murders.

If convicted in Florida, prosecutors say the total number of his victims would rise to four — including a child barely old enough to ride a bike.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez described the case as "heartbreaking," noting she watched video evidence showing Juana Estrella just minutes before her life was taken.

What's next:

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Under Florida law, at least eight of 12 jurors must vote in favor of execution for a death sentence to be imposed. That threshold will guide the jury selection process that began today.

The Source: This story is based on information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and previous reporting on the April 2024 murders in Dover.



