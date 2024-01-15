Impaired driver in custody after crash that injures officer: St. Pete PD

article

A driver believed to be impaired was taken into custody Monday evening after crashing into a parked police cruiser in St. Petersburg, officers said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the officer inside the parked cruiser was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver turned into the parked cruiser at 18th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South. The cruiser was positioned to block off the street, according to the police department.

The driver was determined to be impaired by SPPD officers, and was taken into custody. Charges are pending against the driver.