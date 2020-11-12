In Eta’s wake, some South Tampa streets remain flooded

Those living in Hillsborough County woke up to lighter wind conditions compared to Wednesday, but some streets in South Tampa remained underwater this morning.

Along Bayshore Boulevard, the most severe flooding was spotted during the overnight hours. The water remained ankle-deep before sunrise with wind continuing to blow waves over the barrier along Hillsborough Bay.

As of Thursday morning, Bayshore remained closed to traffic in both directions. FOX 13 watched as a few drivers attempted to drive through the flooded road, but they all ultimately turned around.

In the side streets off of West Shore Boulevard, just south of Kennedy Boulevard, those spots occasionally see flooding whenever it rains. On Thursday morning, a few of them were underwater.

There were still some roads blocked off with cones and caution tape, but around 1 a.m., a lot of the water had already receded quite a bit from where it was at earlier.

The water reached as far as the front yard of a couple of homes. One lane of Westshore was also slightly flooded. A few stalled cars were also spotted in the morning.

Over in Port Tampa, viewer footage captured after midnight showed them wading around in water up to their knees. The water was high enough where the tires on vehicles were underwater.

Otherwise, it appears the flooding is pretty sporadic into the morning hours after Tropical Storm Eta passed by Tampa Bay.

Power outages were also a concern. According to the TECO outage map, more than 3,000 customers are without power Thursday morning.

As far as public schools go, Hillsborough campuses will be closed on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13 so that school buildings can be utilized as shelters. All students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway remain closed to traffic due to storm surge.