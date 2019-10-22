In November, Legoland Florida will offer free admission for veterans

article

Legoland is offering a special deal for veterans and their loved ones during the month of November.

The Winter Haven theme park is offering free admission for military veterans, and 50 percent off tickets for up to six guests. The deal is available from November 1 through November 25, and includes 25 percent off overnight stays at Legoland Florida hotels.

On Monday, November 11, which is Veterans Day, there are extra perks, including 10-percent off food, beverage and retail purchases.

In order to take advantage of the offer, proof of veteran status must be shown at the Legoland ticket windows and parking toll plaza on the day of their visit. Discounted overnight stays can be booked online at: www.legoland.com/veterans.

Active duty U.S. service members receive complimentary admission to Legoland’s theme park and water park year-round. Additional discount information can be found here.

