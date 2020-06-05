In UK, man caught driving over 130 mph to get his first McDonald's burger since lockdown

No burger is worth this much trouble.

Authorities in England recently pulled over a man who was driving nearly twice the speed limit. When asked where he was going, the man said he was making a 42-mile-long trip to McDonald’s for a hamburger.

McDonald’s restaurants in the country recently reopened drive-thru windows after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, and the unnamed driver apparently really wanted a burger, Southwest News Service reported. This apparently meant he had to drive more than 40 miles to find a McDonald’s.

When authorities pulled him over, he was reportedly driving 136 mph, which is 66 miles faster than the speed limit.

Authorities also discovered that the driver did not have insurance.

The West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Seized in Huddersfield for no insurance after caught traveling at 136 mph on the M62. Driver on his way from Bolton to Bradford for a burger, believed he was using third party cover, found not to be the case! Reported to Court.”

