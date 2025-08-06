Dinner DeeAs Easy Indian Food recipes

Dinner DeeAs is going international, with recipes from India and a Chef originally from the islands of St. Maarten in the Caribbean. Chef Kai Romney is now with St Pete Indian restaurant Mowgli's Tiffin and joined us to share easy examples of Indian street food. We get our greens going with Homestyle Saag Paneer, then India meets China as we make Hakka Noodles with a Manchurian Sauce, and if the spice level gets out of hand, don't worry as Mango Lassi awaits.

Homestyle Sag Paneer

Ingredients

3 tbsp vegetable or mustard oil

1-2 red chilies

¼ tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

6-8 peppercorns

3 cloves garlic, grated or finely chopped

1 medium onion, sliced

1 cup boiled potatoes, cubed

2-3 green chilies, chopped

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

24 oz spinach, finely chopped

cubed paneer (fried or plain)

¾ tsp salt (or more to taste)

¾ tsp sugar

1 tbsp ghee

¼ tsp garam masala

cilantro, roughly chopped (optional)

naan bread, for serving

Directions

Toast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns and red chilies in small pan on medium heat for about 1 min or until golden in color. Remove spices from heat and crush in pestle and mortar with small amount of veggie oil until a nice powder. Add spices to deep sauté pan or Dutch oven on low-medium heat. Add a bit of vegetable oil and cook for 30 sec - 1 min. Add garlic, onion and boiled potatoes, sauté on medium heat. Add green chilies. Add turmeric and garam masala, mix well. Cover and let cook down to absorb the flavors. Add spinach. Cover and steam for 12–15 minutes. Add a little water if needed. Mix well and check for consistency. Spinach should be cooked and soft but not runny. Sauté for a few minutes if there is too much water. Add paneer, mix and cook for 2 minutes. Taste for salt and sugar. Add more as per taste. Make sure potatoes are cooked and everything is nicely incorporated. Finish with ghee, garam masala, and cilantro (optional). Serve with toasted/warm naan bread.

Hakka Noodles

Ingredients

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 eggs

2 cups julienne cut vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, onions)

2 oz 1 inch cubed paneer cheese

1 stalk green (spring) onion, finely diced

cilantro

1 cup par cooked (al dente) spaghetti noodles

1 cup Manchurian sauce

¼ cup vegetable stock

mustard oil, for garnish

Directions

Crack 2 eggs in heated wok and scramble with 1 tbsp sesame oil. Remove scrambled eggs from wok. Add julienned vegetables, some green onions, paneer cubes and cilantro to wok; stir fry for 1–2 minutes until al dente. Add scrambled eggs back to wok. Add Manchurian sauce, vegetable stock and noodles to wok, sauté for 2–3 minutes. Plate, garnish with remaining green onions and mustard oil and serve hot!

Mango Lassi

Ingredients

2 fresh mangoes, chopped

1 cup ice cubes

2 oz plain yogurt

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup simple syrup

1 tbsp rose water

granulated sugar, to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth, except for sugar. Taste and add sugar if needed or to taste.

