Injured 61-year-old man found restrained inside St. Petersburg home, police say

A noise complaint turned into a home invasion investigation after St. Pete police officers found a man physically restrained inside a home.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, police received a complaint about loud music coming from the home at 1908 21st Avenue North. When officers arrived, they tried to make contact with the resident.

Then, police said, they looked into the window of the home and spotted the victim, a 61-year-old man, physically restrained and "in distress." They entered the home and called for first responders.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's unknown how long he was restrained, or why. Police said they believe he was a victim of home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

