Injured manatee rescued, taken to ZooTampa: FWC
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A manatee is recovering at ZooTampa after crews found it in southwest Florida suffering from what the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) called a "recent watercraft wound."
What we know:
According to FWC, rescuers found the injured manatee last week in Estero Bay, not far from Fort Myers Beach.
Crews rescued an injured manatee from Estero Bay in southwest Florida. (Courtesy: FWC.)
The agency said staff members took the manatee to ZooTampa for treatment.
What we don't know:
No further details on the exact condition of the manatee were released.
What you can do:
To report sick, injured or trapped manatees, you're asked to contact FWC at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
