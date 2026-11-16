Florida fentanyl trafficking bust: 2 arrested, thousands of counterfeit pills seized, AG says

The Brief A pair of Florida fentanyl trafficking arrests were made following a multicounty investigation that uncovered pill presses and approximately 6,000 counterfeit pills, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Two Ocala residents face mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years in prison after detectives found children within reach of drugs and manufacturing equipment. State and federal authorities seized four firearms, including a stolen gun and a rifle with a silencer, during the search warrant.



Two Florida residents are facing fentanyl trafficking charges after investigators recovered thousands of fentanyl pills in what Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier described as a multicounty operation involving counterfeit prescription pills, pill presses and firearms.

Florida fentanyl trafficking arrests

What we know:

Uthmeier announced the arrests of JaMaries Johnson and Jerniesha Walls, both of Ocala, during a news conference in Tampa on Monday. Officials said the investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration's Tampa office, Tampa police, Ocala police, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators said the operation went beyond the sale and distribution of fentanyl.

Uthmeier said Johnson and Walls were bringing drugs into the area and using pill presses to manufacture counterfeit pills advertised as prescription medications, including oxycodone.

The pills were then sold throughout the Bay Area, officials said.

Authorities recovered approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills during a search warrant at Johnson's home, possibly saving thousands of American lives, according to Todd Cavaliere, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Tampa office. Investigators also recovered four firearms, including one that was reported stolen and a rifle equipped with a silencer.

Seized weapons and children endangered

The backstory:

Officials said the investigation uncovered multiple purchases of counterfeit pills beginning in September and October.

According to investigators, the case included controlled purchases in Sumter and Pasco counties, as well as electronic and physical surveillance.

Some of the transactions involved large-scale purchases, and investigators reported that children were present during some of the drug transactions.

Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office | Sumter County Sheriff's Office

On Oct. 29, while the search warrant was being executed at Johnson's home, Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped Johnson's Range Rover, which was being driven by Walls. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 500 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills weighing about 206 grams, approximately 100 suspected counterfeit Xanax bars weighing about 41 grams and approximately 100 suspected counterfeit MDMA pills weighing about 53 grams, investigators said.

Johnson, who was on felony probation at the time, was taken into custody at the residence.

Cavaliere said that during the search warrant, Johnson's young children were within reach of a pill press, while Walls had children in a vehicle within reach of drugs during deliveries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped Johnson's Range Rover, which was being driven by Walls. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 500 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills weighing about 206 grams, approximately 100 suspected counterfeit Xanax bars weighing about 41 grams and approximately 100 suspected counterfeit MDMA pills weighing about 53 grams.

Both suspects are charged with trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony. Uthmeier said they each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and are being held without bond.

Johnson also faces additional firearm-related charges, according to officials.

Pending lab tests and additional charges

What we don't know:

Uthmeier said additional charges could be filed after laboratory testing is completed, and more arrests could follow.

Statewide fentanyl enforcement numbers

By the numbers:

"Fentanyl is the greatest threat facing our state," Uthmeier said, adding that combating the drug is a priority for Florida.

The attorney general also cited statewide enforcement and public health numbers, saying fentanyl prosecutions have increased by 500%, fentanyl deaths have decreased by 60% and fentanyl encounters have declined by 80%.

Cavaliere also pointed to a reported 20% decrease in overdoses from 2024 to 2025.

Officials warn against counterfeit pills

What they're saying:

The attorney general issued a warning to anyone considering selling or using illegal drugs in Florida.

"If you're gonna do drugs, don't do them in Florida. If you're gonna sell drugs, don't do them here. You shouldn't do them anywhere," Uthmeier said. "You're an idiot if you wanna come into Florida and engage in some of this behavior."

Uthmeier also urged people not to buy prescription medication outside the proper medical process, warning that counterfeit pills can contain fentanyl.

"Big wake-up call to everybody out there," Uthmeier said. "If you're trying to get your hands on some of these painkillers and things without going through a proper prescription process, you're really putting your life in danger."